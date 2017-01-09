Asparagus: First Crop to be Planted

Asparagus is a “Platinum-level” vegetable. It’s a delicacy that’s served in fine dining, but only occasionally grown in Texas gardens.

It’s also a rarity among vegetables, in that it’s a perennial. If you choose your variety wisely, plant it now, at the prime time for getting asparagus started, and care for it regularly, it will be with you for many years – getting better with each passing season.

Continued Below

Advertisement

Rather than trying to tell you in my own words how you can be successful in growing asparagus, I decided to turn to the experts at Texas A&M. Here is an outstanding online publication with all the important details, written by Joseph Masabni, Assistant Professor and Extension Horticultures with Texas A&M. It’s outstanding.

Posted by Neil Sperry