Asparagus: First Crop to be Planted

Photo: Photo of asparagus as show in “Growing Asparagus,” the TAMU online publication by Joseph Masabni. All credits gratefully given to Mr. Masabni.

Asparagus is a “Platinum-level” vegetable. It’s a delicacy that’s served in fine dining, but only occasionally grown in Texas gardens.

It’s also a rarity among vegetables, in that it’s a perennial. If you choose your variety wisely, plant it now, at the prime time for getting asparagus started, and care for it regularly, it will be with you for many years – getting better with each passing season.

Photo: Because they’re perennials, asparagus plantings will be in the same part of your garden year after year, so choose wisely and plant carefully.

Rather than trying to tell you in my own words how you can be successful in growing asparagus, I decided to turn to the experts at Texas A&M. Here is an outstanding online publication with all the important details, written by Joseph Masabni, Assistant Professor and Extension Horticultures with Texas A&M. It’s outstanding.

Posted by Neil Sperry
