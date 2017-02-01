Fruit and Pecans this Sunday!

Whether your interests turn to a backyard fruit garden or hundreds of acres of orchards, join me this Sunday, February 5 from 8 until 10 a.m. on WBAP 820AM. Dr. George Ray McEachern, fruit and pecan specialist with Texas A&M, will be my guest. He is pretty much the only guest I have on my program during the course of the year. As always, all questions will pertain to fruit and pecans.

Call us anytime after 8 a.m. this Sunday: (800) 288-WBAP. That’s (800) 288-9227. The program will stream live from http://www.wbap.com, and we’ll have podcasts of both hours up by Monday evening on my website. http://neilsperry.com/podcasts/.

I have a couple of links you might want to check out beforehand. See them below.

Before our program this coming Sunday, you might check this web page on the Texas A&M Horticulture Department’s website. It has a complete rundown of all the publications involving fruit and pecan crops in Texas. http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/fruit-nut/ I keep it bookmarked on my desktop.

And in case you’re looking for a source for almost all the varieties Dr. McEachern will be addressing, Womack Nursery in DeLeon, Texas, is one outstanding possibility. Of course, many independent retail garden centers also offer fine selections as well. Wherever you buy them, just be sure you’re planting varieties that come highly recommended for your part of Texas. The big national chain stores seldom will have them. If you plant the wrong varieties, you’re doomed from the outset.

Posted by Neil Sperry