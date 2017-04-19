Plant of the Week: Confederate Star Jasmine

You already know Asian jasmine, the groundcover. And those of you in South Texas know it’s less cold-tolerant sister, Confederate star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides). But in case you don’t, let me share its details.

• Winter-hardy to Zone 8. Great in South Texas. You’ll see it north of Tyler/Waco/Hill Country line, but it has frozen almost every time I’ve tried it in rural Collin County (DFW area).

• Variety ‘Madison’ is reported to be slightly more winter-hardy, but not enough for me in our landscape.

• Evergreen, twining vine growing to 15 to 18 feet tall.

• Does best given a trellis or fence for support.

• Can be grown as a tall, somewhat informal groundcover to 16 to 24 inches.

Photo: I’m so taken by this plant that I’ve grown it in the same pot and on the same trellis for 20 years or longer. We bring it out of the greenhouse in time for it to perfume our entire yard every April. It goes back in in November. It’s worth all the effort!

• Can be grown on a trellis in large patio pot and protected during sub-freezing weather, either in greenhouse or sunroom.

• Slightly larger leaves than Asian jasmine and more open growth habit.

• Good in sun or part shade.

• Blooms heavily in late March in South Texas and through mid- or late April farther north.

• Propagated by cuttings, but it’s easiest to get new plants as 1-gallon pots in nursery in spring.

