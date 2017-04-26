Take All Root Rot (TARR) Shows Up Again

My first exposure to Take All Root Rot, also known as Take All Patch, was probably 20 years ago. Plant pathologist Dr. Phil Colbaugh, now retired from the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station, had isolated it and had done pioneering research on its control.

Continued Below

Advertisement

Then TARR showed up in my own lawn. I asked for Phil’s help, and I posted this information into the FAQ pages of my website. If you think you might have TARR in your St. Augustine lawn, read my notes and click through from my web page to Phil’s research page.

Posted by Neil Sperry