Purple and Gold

As I came down the steps at the First United Methodist Church in downtown McKinney this past Sunday morning, I noticed that Elizabeth Smidt (Great Gardens, McKinney) had filled them with purples and golds. She does absolutely fabulous garden design, and there’s almost always something lovely outside those east doors. You’ve seen photos of those gardens’ flowers many times here over the past several years.

Lynn and I were in Richardson for an appointment this past Monday morning. I invited her to a mid-morning brunch date at the Café at North Haven Gardens in Dallas.

From the moment we pulled into the parking lot it seemed like everything we saw was purple and gold.

So, to sum it all up…

Purple and gold plants are certainly not new, but it’s obvious that they’re really in style. Watch around you the next couple of weeks as you shop for summertime color. You’ll see how plentiful they are, and maybe now you’ll be tempted to give them a try in your own gardens as well.

Posted by Neil Sperry