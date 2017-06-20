Question of the Week Number 1: June 22, 2017

“Neil, what is killing my cedar trees and arborvitae?”

Much of Texas is being overrun with bagworms right now, and conifers are being devoured. They’re the larvae of a moth, and if you have a juniper, arborvitae, cypress or other cone-bearing plant that is looking sparse and browned, odds are that it’s loaded with these pests.

When they begin feeding, bagworms are quite small – perhaps no more than 1/4-inch long. However, they feed aggressively, and there may be hundreds of them. By the time they reach full larval size (including the bags they pull behind them) of 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 inch, they may have killed the plant.

If you get at bagworms when they’re small and feeding actively they’re relatively easily controlled with almost any general-purpose organic or inorganic insecticide, but once they secure themselves to the small twigs three or four weeks later they will be through feeding and completely sequestered within the bags. They will remain there until next spring, when the moths will emerge and the life cycle will begin again. Hand-picking is the only way to remove them once they are attached.

Severely impacted plants may not survive. Conifers lack dormant buds that can sprout out as new needles when bagworms do serious damage to them.

So it’s critical that you learn what bagworms’ damage looks like as they get started. It may be anytime from early May in South Texas through mid-June or later in North Texas, but they will show up most years. Address them quickly and your landscape plants will be grateful.

(Note: If you find bagworms on other types of plants such as roses, redbuds, sweetgums, etc, don’t be overly alarmed. They seldom do much damage. Those moths probably just couldn’t find anything better on which to lay eggs.)

