Native Son: MOWING THE GRASS

It’s a beautiful day in Texas.

Eighty-three degrees, eight-thirty am,

Wanted to be productive, but not get too dirty, amen.

I figured I’d mow the grass,

Probably just take just an hour

Because I’m a garden guy and I have a pretty good mower.

Down at the barn I discover,

A nest of wasps guards the door

And I knew from experience, undoubtedly, inside await more.

So I fetch the wasp spray.

And while I know wasps are good ecological,

Writhing around in pain just didn’t seem all that logical.

Six nests later, six battles I have won.

But there was one nest that I missed,

Under the hood of the mower, and, man, they were…miffed.

Well, life has its miracles,

And I got one this morning

Only got stung thrice; not too bad for no warning.

Eventually I dispatched the wasps,

In a liquid swordfight quite impressive.

And that white foam all over the barn did make the place look kinda festive.

Finally, I flip up the mower seat

So I can fill ‘er up with gas,

And discovered a big black widow ready to bite my big…posterior.

We played an inspired game

Of the classic hide-and-go-seek,

Which, thankfully, I finally won, and grinned cheek to cheek.

I fire up the engine,

And she starts up just right,

Which caused the copperhead underneath to immediately take flight.

So, another dilemma

Faces me here and now,

Do I hunt the venomous snake, or should I just mow?

I took a moment to ponder

This quandary none too lightly,

Figured maybe I’d just mow, ‘cause that snake, he just might bite me.

Put on my cool sunglasses,

A little sunscreen on my knees,

A cloud or two up in the sky, a light southwestern breeze.

I quickly lost myself

In the groove of the mowing

Beautiful countryside all around me, no matter which way I was going.

Earbud music blasting away,

Allman Brothers “Blue Sky,” just right,

When suddenly everything went blurry with my sight.

The blur that occurred

Was nothing wrong with my eyes,

It was just a tornado of angry bees that I surprised.

They landed upon me!

I swept them off my right arm

And dove left off the mower to avoid further harm.

I hit the kill switch

On my way to the ground

And landed square atop a big fire ant mound.

I screamed like a sissy

As I scrambled away quickly

Then ran into a greenbriar vine, and felt it distinctly

Slice neat cuts in my left arm

Which had somehow evaded

A thousand angry bees, but not thorns serrated.

My thighs began to burn,

And I knew it was now a race

To doff the shorts and do the dance to rid the ants from my personal space.

So I’m standing there

Buck naked, save my socks and shoes,

Hey, a battle with a million fire ants is one I just can’t afford to lose.

As I shake my shorts out

I’m feeling particularly tense

Because I’m being watched by a hundred cows just over the fence.

I finally get my bearings,

And can most distinctly hear

That boiling cloud of angry bees still buzzing my John Deere.

Assessing my damage,

Ignoring my arm as it bled,

A dozen ant stings to my leg; ten bee stings to the side of my head.

Went in and patched up my arm

Seven large band-aids…good to go,

Then returned to the battlefield after a half hour or so.

The swarming tempest had settled

The bees had returned to their hive

And I was truly grateful that I managed to survive.

I quietly pushed the mower away,

Then got back to mowing the grass

And nervously watch the swarm again rise each time I would pass.

Five hours from when I started,

Sprawled on a sofa that’s usually comfy,

My leg’s on fire, my arm still bleeds, my head’s unusually lumpy.

My wife walks in wearing a grin,

“I see you were on the mower,”

“It looks nice overall,” she says, “but could you take it one notch lower?”

