At Your Request…

In case you’re overrun with armadillos like many of us who live in the country seem to be, this trap will work. We’ve had four traps over the past 35 years, and they’ve captured more than 80 of the animals.

I wrote about how we place the traps here two weeks ago. In case you missed it, here is a link to that story. And since several of you have asked for measurements so you can build a trap of your own, here are photos that will give them to you. We’ll leave this up for a couple of weeks, but please print them soon if you intend to try this. I’ll put a few suggestions in with the captions.

Good luck! I hope these photos help!

