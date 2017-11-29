Protect Trunks from Human Invaders

Trees’ trunks come in all colors and textures. Once the trees lose their leaves we begin to realize there’s a lot of beauty to enjoy in their bark and growth form.

Some of the things we do to our trees…

Tree’s trunks, more specifically the layers of bark on those trunks, provide protection from mechanical injury.

Just inside the bark (outside to inside) are:

• The (1) phloem – conducts photosynthesized sugars from the leaves down to the roots to sustain life in the root systems;

• The (2) cambium – critical in the manufacture of new phloem tissues to the outside and xylem tissues to the inside; and

• The (3) xylem – makes up the bulk of the woody mass of the branch or trunk and conducts raw materials (nutrient elements and water) from roots up to leaves.

Where we go wrong…

So it’s obvious that the bark and the tissues just inside it are critically important.

When bark is gouged, cut or peeled the phloem and part or all of the cambium are lost. The flow of manufactured sugars from the foliage down to the roots is stopped and the plant usually dies.

You must do everything possible to protect that bark. Here is the horror show of things we do and allow to be done to injure that critical bark.

