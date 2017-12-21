Gardening This Weekend: December 28, 2017

There are bigger ships on your horizon this weekend, but here are horticultural things that really need your attention soon.

PLANT:

• Those tulip and hyacinth bulbs you’ve been pre-chilling in the refrigerator for 6 weeks or longer. They must go in the ground now. This will be your final reminder.

• Fruit trees, grapes and blackberry plants as they come into local retail nurseries. Shop while supplies are at their best. Texas Pecan Nursery in Chandler TX and Womack Nursery in DeLeon TX both grow and sell varieties recommended by Texas A&M fruit and pecan specialists.

PRUNE

• Mistletoe from small tree branches. Allowing it to stay will let it begin to root into the limbs until it becomes a serious problem.

• Grapes, peaches and plums. Granted, this can wait, so more on it in upcoming weeks.

FERTILIZE

• No need to fertilize flowering Christmas plants such as poinsettias, amaryllis and Christmas cacti in any big hurry. They have enough nutrients in their potting soil already.

• High-phosphate, liquid root-stimulator fertilizer at time of planting bare-rooted and balled-and-burlapped fruit trees and landscape trees and shrubs.

ON THE LOOKOUT

• Weakened tree branches, trunks that might split during a winter ice or snow storm. This might be a good time to have a certified arborist inspect your trees carefully.

• Overgrown shrubs can be pruned anytime in the next 5 or 6 weeks, but more on that another time.

