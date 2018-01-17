Question of the Week Number 1: January 18, 2018

“Neil, can we put fireplace ashes into our compost and garden?”

Fireplace ashes are highly alkaline, so they will have a marked effect on your garden soil when you apply them.

In East Texas they would act to neutralize the acidic soils in much the same way that adding lime would do.

However, for most of the western 80 or 85 percent of the state, where soils are neutral or already alkaline, they would merely add insult to injury. Along the I-35 corridor and westward they should be sent to the landfill. Of course, wait until they have cooled completely before putting them into trash bags.

If you have no option but to distribute them over rural property in an area with alkaline soil, do so over a very large area to minimize their adverse impact.

Posted by Neil Sperry