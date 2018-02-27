Question of the Week: March 1, 2018

“Neil, is it time to apply pre-emergent weedkiller to my lawn?”

If you’re anywhere in the southern two-thirds of Texas, yes, this is your time.

Photo: Crabgrass on left, grassburs (sandburs) on right both can be prevented by timely applications of pre-emergent weedkiller granules soon.

Here are the quick facts that cover pre-emergent applications in spring…

Pre-emergent must be applied before weed seeds germinate (“emerge”). Apply now to prevent crabgrass, grassburs.

Most common brands of pre-emergents: Team, Dimension, Halts.

Timing South Texas: before March 5.

Timing Central, North Central Texas: March 5-15.

Timing far North Texas, Panhandle: March 15-25.

Continued Below
Advertisement

 

Mow lawn (scalp) first, then apply granules.

Water moderately after application to soak granules into top surface of soil. Do not try to time prior to rainfall, and do not apply if soil is saturated.

Critical! Repeat application 90 days later for full season of prevention.

For my full write-up on pre-emergent weed control, see last week’s edition of e-gardens.

Posted by Neil Sperry
Back To Top