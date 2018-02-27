Question of the Week: March 1, 2018

“Neil, is it time to apply pre-emergent weedkiller to my lawn?”

If you’re anywhere in the southern two-thirds of Texas, yes, this is your time.

Here are the quick facts that cover pre-emergent applications in spring…

• Pre-emergent must be applied before weed seeds germinate (“emerge”). Apply now to prevent crabgrass, grassburs.

• Most common brands of pre-emergents: Team, Dimension, Halts.

• Timing South Texas: before March 5.

• Timing Central, North Central Texas: March 5-15.

• Timing far North Texas, Panhandle: March 15-25.

Continued Below

Advertisement

• Mow lawn (scalp) first, then apply granules.

• Water moderately after application to soak granules into top surface of soil. Do not try to time prior to rainfall, and do not apply if soil is saturated.

• Critical! Repeat application 90 days later for full season of prevention.

For my full write-up on pre-emergent weed control, see last week’s edition of e-gardens.

Posted by Neil Sperry