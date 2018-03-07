Question of the Week – Number 1: March 8, 2018

“Neil, what is attacking my live oak tree’s trunk, and what can I do to stop it?”

This is the work (“damage” if you care to call it that) of either a sapsucker or a woodpecker – closely related birds.

Things to remember:

• Sapsucker/woodpecker holes will always be in rows around the trunk. Borer (insect) holes will be randomly scattered.

• These holes rarely cause severe damage or death to trees.

• Presence of these birds and the holes they peck is not indicative of any particular problem. It does not suggest that insects are present within the trunk.

• These birds peck holes, then come back later to feed on the sap that flows from them.

• The birds are protected by law, so you can’t do anything to harm them.

• You can make their visits miserable in the meantime by applying the very sticky Tree Tanglefoot product to the trunks where they are most actively pecking.

• Seal the open wounds with a light spray of pruning paint.

Posted by Neil Sperry