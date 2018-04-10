Gardening This Weekend: April 12, 2018

It’s the busiest time of the gardening year. Here are your current assignments.

PLANT

New turf from sod, seed or plugs or by hydromulching.
Warm-season annual flowers and vegetables soon.
Trees, shrubs, vines and groundcovers. Suggestion: selections in nurseries are at their best on Fridays, before the weekend hoards pick things over.

PRUNE

Mow turf regularly and at recommended height to encourage dense growth.
Spring-flowering shrubs and vines immediately to reshape them before their surges of new growth.
Evergreen shrubs to remove erratic new shoots. Avoid formal shearing whenever possible.

FERTILIZE

Sidedress rows of vegetables with high-nitrogen fertilizer every 3-4 weeks to keep plants growing actively.
Liquid root stimulator fertilizer monthly to trees and shrubs that were dug and relocated into your landscape.
Lawn with high-quality, all-nitrogen fertilizer (half or more of nitrogen in encapsulated, slow-release form).
Trees, shrubs with same lawn fertilizer, but be certain it does not contain a weedkiller. Atrazine is especially damaging to trees and shrubs.

Continued Below
Advertisement

 

ON THE LOOKOUT

Snails and slugs on tender new growth. Use Sevin dust or bait applied to the foliage and on top of the soil.
Cabbage loopers chewing holes in leaves of cabbage and other cole crops. Apply B.t. for control.
Seridium canker is attacking Italian and Leyland cypress plants again this year. Fungicides are not effective in controlling this very damaging disease.
Poison ivy, dichondra, dollarweed, bur and white clovers, dandelions and other non-grassy weeds. Treat with a broadleafed weedkiller spray (containing 2,4-D).

Posted by Neil Sperry
Back To Top