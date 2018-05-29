Boerne Beautiful

Daniel Anzak posted several photos of his very attractive Hill Country backyard on my Facebook page last week. They were so compelling I asked if he would be willing to send more and even let me do a special little feature showing them here in e-gardens.

A day or so later we had a lengthy phone visit. I’ll outline some of the things that he told me. But I’m going to let his photographs do most of the “talking.” By day, Daniel is a CPA, and his wife Kathleen is a teacher. Daniel says that Kathleen is the creative member of this landscaping team, picking out most of the plants and laying out the plans for the stone work and fire pit area. Daniel says that he and their three sons helped with the grunt work of laying stones and putting plants in the ground.

Daniel and his wife Kathleen live outside of Boerne, which for those few of you who still don’t know about this treasure of a Texas town, is just north of San Antonio in the Texas Hill Country.

Their soil is quite rocky. Their house was built in 2010, and the backyard was initially bermudagrass turf.

Continued Below

Advertisement

Live oaks are native to their area, and that added to the problem of keeping sun-loving bermuda alive and growing.

Daniel told me that the bulk of his landscaping makeover happened in Spring 2017, so it’s into its second season currently.

As construction sites up and down the block were finished, waste stone was left to be picked up. Daniel says he was able to find most of the stone that he’s used in this landscaping re-do from those discard piles.

Some of the plants that Daniel specifically called out as doing well in his gardens have been dwarf yaupon holly, pittosporum, Japanese yew, Silver Falls dichondra and ornamental sweet potato vines for annual color. Crape myrtles have done well, and with corrective training, his Texas mountain laurel is prospering.

Posted by Neil Sperry