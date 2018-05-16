Native Son: Calm Before the Warm

4:07 am…Mowed the walking path through my meadow last night. Earbuds in, kd lang singing her heart out, and the deep, vibrating drone of the engine underneath…it was magical. Wildflowers, mostly Old Plainsman* (Hymenopappus tenuifolius), have taken over one section of the walking path, flanked on each side by little green clouds of twisted, swirling greenbrier vines rising from the grasses. Life presents us with choices; opportunities to change things. I always liked the Thomas Edison quote: “Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.” So…I cut a new path. It was a bit difficult and time consuming, and I must admit that the mower did most of the work.

It is amazing what a new path will do for your soul. This morning, I am inspired to take a few minutes to savor Spring before the heat sets in and share a few of my favorite recent moments with you.

Two Old Buzzards and a Dove…

Handfuls of Beauty…

Inside and Out…

Farewell to a Friend…

What’s Happening In China…

Friends are the Family You Choose…

Beauty and the Best

Eggcellent Idea…

Mighty Curious…

Never Dawned on Me…

At about 6:20am I get the grand idea to photograph the new path down in the meadow just as the dawn was breaking, and let the dogs run while I was at it. Click…got photo. Dog yelps. I look over to see my dog rolling around like a maniac…and a little, white, almost feathery tail heading off in the other direction. I guess the skunk had not read the book that says they are nocturnal. Perhaps this one was crepuscular (active at dawn & dusk, like deer).

7:43am So…I have just arrived back at the keyboard to try and finish this article.

Just some facts for your perusal…

Tomato juice is completely worthless (0%) for removing skunk scent.

Heavy duty dish soap & hydrogen peroxide work better…about 90% de-stink.

The bath water reeks and will perfume everything, even the lawn.

A skunked dog sitting outside will indeed perfume in the inside of your house.

You can’t wash a skunked dog without getting a little on yourself.

Even hard-scrubbing with peppermint soap doesn’t help me very much.

I am just calling this article D-U-N done!

*—I noticed even some university websites call this plant Ragweed and offer lesser alternative common names of Woolly-white, Wild Cauliflower, and Old Plainsman. To most of the world, Ragweed (Ambrosia sp.) is one of the villains of the plant world, producing billions of airborne, allergy-inducing pollen grains. I would hate to think that a misinformed person would mow down their meadow of beautiful Old Plainsman (which does not produce wind-carried pollen, thus, does not cause allergies) in an attempt to reduce their suffering.

Posted by Steven Chamblee