Question of the Week Number 2 – May 24, 2018

“What are these that are killing my daylilies?”

These are aphids, also known as “plant lice.” They come in a wide variety of colors from creamy white and light green to bright gold (notably on milkweeds), red and black. They have pear-shaped bodies, and they have twin “exhaust pipes” sticking out from their rear ends.

Continued Below

Advertisement

I usually don’t worry too much about aphids, but this spring has been an unusually heavy one for them, probably due to cool temperatures late into the spring.

Aphids have the unusual ability of giving birth to living young without mating. When temperatures start to drop in late fall, they do mate, lay eggs for overwintering, and take a rest for the winter. We’re lucky more insects don’t operate on those terms!

Aphids have piercing-sucking mouthparts. As such they can cause distorted growth on the plants they attack. They’re also vectors of diseases, and they give rise to sticky honeydew residue that can coat plants’ leaves. Unsightly sooty mold (black) develops in the honeydew residue. That’s usually on plants other than daylilies, but it certainly does merit mentioning in any discussions about aphids.

As for control of aphids, almost any general-purpose inorganic or organic insecticide will list aphids on its label. Sevin is the one notable exception, as it is not especially effective. However, before you spray, take a closer look, and if you see a significant population of ladybugs on the same plants, they are predators of aphids and they’re probably at work feeding on the pests. In that case you may just want to hit the plants with a hard stream of water to knock the aphids off. The ladybugs will be able to fly away before the water blast hits.

Posted by Neil Sperry