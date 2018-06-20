Native Son: AGGIELAND TURNAROUND

So I left work and headed down Highway 6 to see the new teaching garden at the mothership, Texas A&M University. Did I say new? This thing is so new it hasn’t scratched yet.

TAMU has long been known for its Horticulture programs, and now has a place that brings all that textbook talk to life. The seven-acre Leach Teaching Gardens are actually Phase One of a much larger plan simply known as The Gardens at Texas A&M University. Phase One actually has 21 separate components to it, which are woven together so skillfully that I reckon most people would only recognize about a dozen distinct elements.

I arrived at the gardens pre-dawn and had the place all to myself for a good while before people started arriving to tidy up after the VIP Preview the evening before and complete the final touches for the formal dedication at 9:30am. I could blather on endlessly here about what it looks like, but since that old saying about a picture being worth a thousand words is true, let’s get right to it.

I didn’t attend the official dedication ceremony. After more than three hours exploring the garden, I didn’t want formalities to knock the buzz off my emotional connection to the site. As I was walking out, I envisioned the garden a few years from now; matured, seasoned, the shiny patinas turned mellow—a garden as it should be. Threading my way upstream through the hundreds of people coming in for the ceremony, I noticed a swagger on many students. That stride of pride and new-found confidence that comes with being a part of something so much larger than yourself. And I thought about how different those students will be just a few years from now; matured, seasoned, the newness worn off…just like graduates should be. And just like the garden…where they will learn many of the life lessons they will carry with them forever.

Admission is free to The Gardens of Texas A&M, which are open dawn to dusk. Paid public parking is available at several locations (You can call 979-862-7275 for assistance or go to gardens.tamu.edu for details). A word of caution to visitors—do NOT just pull up nearby and park, even if there is an empty parking lot the size of New Hampshire just sitting there. You will very likely get ticketed or towed if you don’t have a parking sticker.

The Gardens of Texas A&M are located at 556 John Kimbrough Boulevard, College Station, TX 77843 (at the intersection of John Kimbrough Boulevard and Penberthy Road, across from Reed Arena). The main entrance to the gardens is behind the AgriLife Center.

The Leach Teaching Garden is named in honor of Amy & Tim Leach of Midland, Texas, who contributed the founding gift to the garden.

