Question of the Week Number 2: June 28, 2018

“Neil, what’s attacking my Green Mound junipers? It’s happened really fast.”

Spider mites! Nearly microscopic, 8-legged pests that are more closely related to spiders and ticks than they are to insects. They’re so small you could put 20 on the head of a pin. They suck the very life out of a huge variety of landscape and garden plants causing millions of dollars worth of plant losses each year.

Here are the symptoms…

• Almost always start at the bottoms of infested plants, then work their way up.

• Leaves develop a characteristic tan mottling – tiny, light cream-colored speckles.

• Leaves become almost solid white.

• Leaves begin to turn brown and crisp.

(from this stage on it may be difficult to save infested plants)

• Very fine webbing may be visible in leaf axils (where leaves attach to plant stems).

• Plant dies as mite infestation spreads to adjacent plants.

Some of most common host plants…

• Tomatoes,

• Beans,

• Cucumbers and squash,

• Marigolds,

• Junipers,

• Sweet violets

• Crotons

• Ageratums

• Almost any plant is susceptible, however.

Confirming the infestation…

• You can see the mites with low-power magnification.

• Thump a suspect leaf over a sheet of white paper, then watch for tiny specks to start moving about. Don’t be surprised if you see scores of them.

Ways to treat for spider mites…

• Spray both top and bottom leaf surfaces.

• Unfortunately, we no longer have specific miticides available at the consumer level.

• Look for general-purpose insecticides that are labeled for spider mite control. Your local independent retail garden center operator will be able to help you.

• You will probably have to make two or three treatments for full control. Check weekly to monitor mite activity on your plants.

