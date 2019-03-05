Question of the Week – March 7, 2019: Number 1

“Neil, I’m re-landscaping my home. What are some good foundation shrubs?”

It was June 1968. Lynn and I had just moved to Northern Ohio (between Plymouth and Celeryville, to be precise) where I was going to teach vocational horticulture at the brand new and beautiful Pioneer Vocational High School in Shelby, 8 miles north of Mansfield. (By the way, I loved that job!)

I stopped by a really nice retail nursery to introduce myself to the owner. I was hoping my students might find work there during and after school. I explained that I was a transplanted Texan, and I asked my fateful question: “What are your favorite foundation plants for this part of Ohio.”

His reply plays as well in Texas today as it did in Bucyrus, Ohio, way back then. “Houses are different now, Neil. With homes built since 1940 you really don’t have to hide the foundations with shrubs, so I don’t think in those terms much anymore unless I’m dealing with a really old house. I think more in terms of clusters and groupings.”

At this point I step aside long enough to remind you that that was 50 years ago and also that my training was in greenhouse crop production, not in landscape architecture.

But a lot of water has rolled under the Sperry bridge in those years, and I’ve paid lots of attention to what that nurseryman told me. The finest landscapes consist of natural sweeps and drifts of shrubs and groundcovers, not of long, straight rows that repeat the manmade lines of your house’s foundation.

It’s generally better and far easier to maintain a garden where plants’ mature sizes fit the spaces available, and where formal pruning is held to a minimum.

“Foundation plantings” are so pre-1950s. It’s time to fine-tune our thinking.

