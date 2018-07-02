Question of the Week Number 3: July 5, 2018

“Neil, what is happening to my St. Augustine? Why is it so yellow?”

People are already asking about gray leaf spot. On St. Augustine, of course, but even on zoysia (or at least, I think that’s what caused the yellowing in this East Texas lawn).

And here are several other photos of gray leaf spot on St. Augustine lawns as posted on my Facebook page. Notice the way the lawns have “washes” of yellowed blades.

Just the bare facts…

Here are the things you need to remember about this problem.

• Gray leaf spot is a fungal disease;

• It attacks primarily St. Augustine, but also zoysias;

• It appears in sun or shade;

• Grass shows characteristic yellowing in washes;

• BB-sized, gray-brown lesions will appear on blades, runners;

• It is accelerated greatly by nitrogen;

• It can do serious harm to, and even kill St. Augustine.

And the remedies…

• Do not apply nitrogen to St. Augustine between mid-June and early September; and

• At least to bring serious outbreaks under control, apply labeled turf fungicide to the entire lawn. Your local independent retail garden center is most likely to offer one.

Posted by Neil Sperry