Go ahead! Create a scene…a garden scene, that is!

Whether it’s a row of do-it-yourself stenciled sunflowers or a Monet-inspired, professionally painted montage, garden murals have a way of grabbing attention. But their knack for being noticed is only part of their charm. Be it festive, floral, fantasy, or simply fantastic, these bigger-than-life illustrations set themes, solve problems, and even alter the sense of space.

Design in mind

Start by selecting a subject. Birds, bumblebees, butterflies, dragonflies, garden fairies and flowers: there is no end to inspiration when it comes to wall art. Create a mural that reflects the flora and fauna of the existing garden, or design a masterpiece that transforms the wall and garden into a tropical paradise, desert oasis, rain forest, or other exotic locale.

And remember, whether you depict a bevy of butterflies or a host of hollyhocks, painted art can transform the sides of storage sheds, potting sheds, and tool sheds from bland to beautiful. Got a not-for-public-viewing narrow side alleyway? Conceal it with a showy garden vignette painted on fence boards depicting over-sized pansies, petunias or periwinkles. Want to obscure side yard utilities? Build a screen, and then decorate it with images of billowy flowers, shimmering foliage, or whimsical birdhouses.

If the garden lacks a view, paint a gate, window or arbor on the fence and compose a scene beyond it. To make small gardens appear larger, paint flowers and shrubs on a wall that stands behind real garden plants. If your mural is on a patio wall, position potted plants in front of the wall to extend the greenery. For a simple transformation, mimic the garden’s flora by using a stencil to paint ivy, morning glory, wisteria or other twining vine on a bare wall or fence.

Next time you want to create a scene, head to the garden. Paint and creativity go a long way when it comes to self-expression.

Posted by Diane Morey Sitton