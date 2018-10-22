Plant of the Week – Mexican Mint Marigold: October 25, 2018

Mexican mint marigold…

If you’ve never grown this plant, prepare to fall in love with it. Here are just a few of the reasons:

• It doesn’t get spider mites like other marigolds do. For that matter, no pest has ever bothered it in my gardens in the 20 years that I’ve been growing it.

• It’s perennial. Our common types are all annuals.

• It’s deliciously fragrant with the aroma of licorice. It’s used as a substitute for terragon because it’s much more easily grown here in Texas.

• It blooms in the fall (right now), so it’s a great companion plant to use with fall asters and Mexican bush sage, two lavender-purple fall bloomers.

• It’s easily grown in any good garden soil with a normal amount of moisture and fertilizer.

• Butterflies love it. As Monarchs migrate south to Mexico on their magical journey, they’ll stop by to visit your Mexican mint marigolds en route.

Your local independent retail garden center probably still has some for sale. If not, ask when they’ll be stocking it next year and mark the calendar to be there to get your supply. You’ll be glad that you did!

