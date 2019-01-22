Plant of the Week – January 24, 2019: Stocks
Florists use stocks a lot more than Texas home gardeners do, and that’s a real shame. This is a great cool-season annual that deserves wider attention. I’m going to give it a bit of a sales pitch.
Let’s address the critical facts…
• Scientific name: Matthiola incana.
• Common name: Stocks.
• Height: 12-18 inches, depending on varieties.
• Bloom time: Winter in South Texas, early spring through mid-spring in rest of state. Plants go downhill when temperatures are consistently over 80F.
• Colors: Rose, violet, purple, pink, white.
• Annual/Perennial: Cool-season annual.
• Sun/Shade: Best in full sun.
• Fragrant: Yes. Plant near walks and entries.
• Uses in landscape: Massed in small beds; as “thriller” plants in centers of patio pots.
• How sold: Potted and growing in 6-inch containers.
• Pest problems: Very few, although aphids may show up.