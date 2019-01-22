Plant of the Week – January 24, 2019: Stocks

Florists use stocks a lot more than Texas home gardeners do, and that’s a real shame. This is a great cool-season annual that deserves wider attention. I’m going to give it a bit of a sales pitch.

Continued Below

Advertisement

Let’s address the critical facts…

• Scientific name: Matthiola incana.

• Common name: Stocks.

• Height: 12-18 inches, depending on varieties.

• Bloom time: Winter in South Texas, early spring through mid-spring in rest of state. Plants go downhill when temperatures are consistently over 80F.

• Colors: Rose, violet, purple, pink, white.

• Annual/Perennial: Cool-season annual.

• Sun/Shade: Best in full sun.

• Fragrant: Yes. Plant near walks and entries.

• Uses in landscape: Massed in small beds; as “thriller” plants in centers of patio pots.

• How sold: Potted and growing in 6-inch containers.

• Pest problems: Very few, although aphids may show up.

Posted by Neil Sperry