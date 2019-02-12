Fabulous Fragrance, Great Little Tree

Botanically it’s Prunus mexicana.

Horticulturally, Mexican plum is a fine small landscaping tree with several outstanding features. Let me list a few facts.

You’ll want to know…

• Mexican plum is native to the eastern third of Texas.

• Mature height and width: 20-25 ft.

• Best used as a small accent tree or in a small urban garden.

• Sweetly fragrant blooms are white.

• Flowers in February into early March.

• Leaves are dark green, 2 in. long, very coarse textured.

• Fruit is pinkish-red-purple. Matures in late summer and fall.

• Fruit is good in jams, but not especially good for fresh consumption.

• Birds and other wildlife like the fruit.

• Bark is very platy and coarse textured.

• Trunk and branches may have thorns.

• Very few pest problems.

• Readily available at independent retail garden centers. Can be planted at any season.

Posted by Neil Sperry