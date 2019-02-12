Fabulous Fragrance, Great Little Tree
Botanically it’s Prunus mexicana.
Horticulturally, Mexican plum is a fine small landscaping tree with several outstanding features. Let me list a few facts.
You’ll want to know…
• Mexican plum is native to the eastern third of Texas.
• Mature height and width: 20-25 ft.
• Best used as a small accent tree or in a small urban garden.
• Sweetly fragrant blooms are white.
• Flowers in February into early March.
• Leaves are dark green, 2 in. long, very coarse textured.
• Fruit is pinkish-red-purple. Matures in late summer and fall.
• Fruit is good in jams, but not especially good for fresh consumption.
• Birds and other wildlife like the fruit.
• Bark is very platy and coarse textured.
• Trunk and branches may have thorns.
• Very few pest problems.
• Readily available at independent retail garden centers. Can be planted at any season.