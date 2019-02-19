Pruning With No Purpose

When Pruning Blows Off-Course

I asked an award-winning bird carver how he got his red-tailed hawk so perfectly done. “Well, Neil, I start out with a block of wood, and I remove everything that doesn’t look like a red-tailed hawk.”

What that said to me was that good sculptors have a natural eye for their three-dimensional art. They know what they want it to look like, and the work constantly toward that goal. With plant pruners, that’s not always the case. Such it is with the examples below.

Live oak pruned by big rigs

“Honey, we need a taller ladder”

“Oops. I think we planted the wrong shrub.”

Nasty Nandinas

“Always make your cuts flush with the trunk.”

If you thought “topping” crape myrtles was good…

From the category of “What on earth were they thinking?”

“Well, I think it’s a live oak???”

When you think you’ve seen about everything…

