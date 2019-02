Question of the Week – Number 1: February 28, 2019

“Why is my redtip photinia thinning out and apparently dying?”

This is Entomosporium fungal leaf spot, and we’ve talked about it here a time or two before. Unfortunately, it has rendered this tall screening shrub almost useless in American gardens from the West Coast all across the South and up the East Coast as well.

It starts with harmless looking maroon freckles sprinkled across the leaves. For a year or more it seems as if all will be fine. But then the leaves start to lose their green color, eventually turning white and finally dying entirely.

A year or two later there are bare branches sprinkled throughout the plant, and finally the entire shrub dies. Other plants just a few feet away may stay unaffected for a year or two, but eventually they, too, will succumb.

And now, to make matters worse, the same thing is happening to Indian hawthorns. The two plants are closely related. It’s gotten so bad that I can’t recommend either for any landscaping uses at all.

The worst part of it all is that there is no preventive treatment, nor is there any cure for plants that have already shown symptoms. It’s downhill slide to oblivion.

The best replacements? For large, screening shrubs to replace the redtip photinias, I suggest either Nellie R. Stevens hollies (to 10-15 ft. tall) or Willowleaf hollies (to 10-12 ft. tall).

To replace Indian hawthorns, Carissa hollies are almost an exact match, both in size and growth form. Their only difference is that they do not bloom.

