Guide a Plant’s Growth
Tom Taylor and I went all through A&M Consolidated schools together in College Station. He went on to become a longtime administrator at Texas A&M before his retirement. Now he’s moved into part time gardener and tree-trimmer.
Tom sent me this photo a couple of months ago with an S.O.S. question about how best to prune and reshape it.
I still haven’t figured out how to put marks on photos in Photoshop, so I printed it out and put marks where I’d suggest he trim the branches. My goal: to force it to fill in and aim its new growth in better directions. I scanned my marked-up photo and emailed it back to him. Then I pretty much forgot about it entirely.
And here’s where we are now…
I got a follow-up note from Tom last week. (I got his permission to quote him.) Here’s what he wrote:
“This is my tree I asked you about. I thought you had lost your mind when you told me to chop the top out, but did it anyway. It is looking great. Guess you were right after all.”
And I guess the proof is in the photo he sent along with his note.