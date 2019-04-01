Question of the Week – Number 1: April 4, 2019

“Why is my magnolia losing so many leaves?”

This is absolutely normal leaf drop. As with live oaks from a few weeks ago, magnolias are dropping last year’s leaves and replacing them with new foliage for 2019. So it’s of absolutely no concern.

The only call to action is that this is the time to fertilize your magnolias (and other broadleafed evergreen trees and shrubs) with an all-nitrogen lawn fertilizer with no weedkiller included. Water the plant food in deeply and prepare to see vibrant and shiny new growth produced within the next couple of weeks.

Oh, if all our problems could just be this simple!

