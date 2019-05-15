Native Son: May 16, 2019

2:37am…and I sit down to write. Funny thing about writing…and life, too…is that you’re never really sure where your story will end up. Could be total disaster; could be the greatest thing ever. Odds are it will simply fall somewhere in between. But any way you look at it, you’ve got to begin…you’ve got to get busy. As Andy figured out in Shawshank Redemption, “You’ve got to get busy living, or get busy dying.”
A Little Bit of Treasure
I was cleaning up around my writing desk this morning (it’s 3:23am), trying to figure out what to write this month, and a little USB drive fell onto the floor. I’m not even sure where it came from, but somehow I managed to knock it out of its hiding place. Either that, or it jumped…I don’t know. It’s a relatively old USB…not Ming Dynasty or anything, but it was dusty and had a little dog fur on it.
Turns out the thing is loaded with photos. Photos of beautiful gardens, past adventures…and, of course lots of flowers. So I figure the cosmos has provided me with some fodder for an article that was due two days ago. Shall we…?
Almost sixty years of wandering this world has taught me a few things, and one of which is that, most of the time, you will find what you seek. Obviously, it helps to do a bit of research first to hedge your bet—it’s hard to catch a fish in the desert or snow ski in Florida— but in general, life serves up what you order. So choose wisely…and get busy!
