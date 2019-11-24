Gardening This Weekend: November 28, 2019

In case you have a little time between shopping outings, let’s list things you might want to get done in your landscape and garden.

PLANT
Pansies, violas, pinks, ornamental cabbage and kale, snapdragons and other winter annual color. Plant in well-draining beds prepared with several inches of organic matter.
Daffodils, jonquils, narcissus and grape hyacinth bulbs. Leave tulips and Dutch hyacinths chilling in the refrigerator for at least another 10 or 15 days before planting into the garden.
Transplant established trees and shrubs that need to be moved. Hold a ball of soil intact around their roots. Replant immediately at the same depths at which they were growing originally and prune to compensate for roots lost in the digging.

PRUNE
Shrubs to correct erratic growth, but save major reshaping for late winter (January).
Lawn to remove fallen leaves. Run them through the mower to shred them. Bag them and use them as mulch or in compost pile.

FERTILIZE
Ryegrass overseedings with high-nitrogen lawn food. Apply at half the rate recommended for turf. Water into the soil deeply.
Pansies and other winter color plants with water-soluble, high-nitrogen food each time that you water them.
Compost pile with one cup of ammonium sulfate per cubic yard of compost each time that you turn and blend it (approximately monthly).

ON THE LOOKOUT
Aphids congregating on tender new growth can be knocked off with hard stream of water.
Broadleafed weeds in turf, including dandelions, clover, henbit and chickweed. Apply herbicide containing 2,4-D soon, before temperatures start to drop dramatically. Read and follow label directions carefully.
Mistletoe should be removed from tree branches as soon as you see it, preferably while it is still young.
Remove rose bushes (roots and all) that are infested with rose rosette virus. See details I have left archived on my website.

Posted by Neil Sperry
