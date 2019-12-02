How Long Will My Tree Live?

Live oaks will grace the campus of SMU for perhaps centuries to come.

That’s a question that’s asked far less often than “What’s the best fast-growing shade tree?” I wish I could change that, because longevity is far more critical.

So to help you understand, I’m going to boil down part of a list I have on pages 80 and 81 of my book Neil Sperry’s Lone Star Gardening (see mention of the book on Main page of this e-gardens). I’ve listed my estimates of life expectancies of all the common Texas shade trees. From that longer list, I’ll choose the top ones.

What I really want you to notice is the inverse nature of speed of growth with life expectancies of these trees. The fast-growing trees will be in a logjam at the top of the list.

As graceful as they are, weeping willows are among our shortest-lived shade trees in Texas.

Life Expectancies of Texas Trees…

In case you’re considering planting a new tree in your landscape sometime in the next few months, do consider its expected longevity. I’ve made a list of my estimates. These will vary considerably. For example, Arizona and Leyland cypress have become highly susceptible to Seiridium canker. It will bring their numbers down. So will the Emerald ash borers that are now becoming a threat in Texas.

You might say, “Well, I’ll never live that long anyway,” but remember that quality shade trees also have far fewer problems along the way. And they add more value to your property at the time of resale. Fast growth is rarely an asset.

Tree species: Life expectancy:

Purple plum 5-7 years

Weeping willow 5-10 years

Ornamental pear 10-20 years

Leyland cypress 10-20 years

Arizona ash 10-20 years

Siberian elm 15-20 years

Eldarica pine 15-20 years

Mimosa 15-20 years

Fruitless mulberry 15-25 years

American elm 20-40 years

Silver maple 20-40 years

Catalpa 20-40 years

Green ash 20-40 years

Lacebark elm 20-40 years

Fruiting mulberry 25-50 years

Golden raintree 25-50 years

Deodar cedar 25-50 years

Redbud 25-50 years

Arizona cypress 25-50 years

Mexican plum 25-50 years

Sycamore 30-60 years

Cottonwood 30-60 years

Post oak 50-75 years

Mesquite 50-75 years

Loblolly pine 50-75 years

Dogwood 50-75 years

Red maple 50-75 years

Japanese maple 50-75 years

Eastern redcedar 50-100 years

Sweetgum 50-100 years

Yaupon holly 75-100 years

Possumhaw holly 75-100 years

Crape myrtle 75-100 years

Ginkgo 75-100 years

Chinese pistachio 75-100 years

Cedar elm 75-100 years

Bois d’arc 75-100 years

Pecan 100-150 years

Bur oak 100-150 years

Chinquapin oak 100-150 years

Water oak 100-150 years

Shumard red oak 100-150 years

Southern magnolia 100-150 years

Bald cypress 100-200 years

Live oak 100-500 years

