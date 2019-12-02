How Long Will My Tree Live?
That’s a question that’s asked far less often than “What’s the best fast-growing shade tree?” I wish I could change that, because longevity is far more critical.
So to help you understand, I’m going to boil down part of a list I have on pages 80 and 81 of my book Neil Sperry’s Lone Star Gardening (see mention of the book on Main page of this e-gardens). I’ve listed my estimates of life expectancies of all the common Texas shade trees. From that longer list, I’ll choose the top ones.
What I really want you to notice is the inverse nature of speed of growth with life expectancies of these trees. The fast-growing trees will be in a logjam at the top of the list.
Life Expectancies of Texas Trees…
In case you’re considering planting a new tree in your landscape sometime in the next few months, do consider its expected longevity. I’ve made a list of my estimates. These will vary considerably. For example, Arizona and Leyland cypress have become highly susceptible to Seiridium canker. It will bring their numbers down. So will the Emerald ash borers that are now becoming a threat in Texas.
You might say, “Well, I’ll never live that long anyway,” but remember that quality shade trees also have far fewer problems along the way. And they add more value to your property at the time of resale. Fast growth is rarely an asset.
Tree species: Life expectancy:
Purple plum 5-7 years
Weeping willow 5-10 years
Ornamental pear 10-20 years
Leyland cypress 10-20 years
Arizona ash 10-20 years
Siberian elm 15-20 years
Eldarica pine 15-20 years
Mimosa 15-20 years
Fruitless mulberry 15-25 years
American elm 20-40 years
Silver maple 20-40 years
Catalpa 20-40 years
Green ash 20-40 years
Lacebark elm 20-40 years
Fruiting mulberry 25-50 years
Golden raintree 25-50 years
Deodar cedar 25-50 years
Redbud 25-50 years
Arizona cypress 25-50 years
Mexican plum 25-50 years
Sycamore 30-60 years
Cottonwood 30-60 years
Post oak 50-75 years
Mesquite 50-75 years
Loblolly pine 50-75 years
Dogwood 50-75 years
Red maple 50-75 years
Japanese maple 50-75 years
Eastern redcedar 50-100 years
Sweetgum 50-100 years
Yaupon holly 75-100 years
Possumhaw holly 75-100 years
Crape myrtle 75-100 years
Ginkgo 75-100 years
Chinese pistachio 75-100 years
Cedar elm 75-100 years
Bois d’arc 75-100 years
Pecan 100-150 years
Bur oak 100-150 years
Chinquapin oak 100-150 years
Water oak 100-150 years
Shumard red oak 100-150 years
Southern magnolia 100-150 years
Bald cypress 100-200 years
Live oak 100-500 years