Question of the Week – Number 2: January 16, 2020

“What will control dollar weed? We had a ton of it last year and I’m tired of pulling it. It’s already coming back.”

Dichondra is on left and dollar weed is on right.

Two plants are commonly called “dollar weed” in Texas. To be able to answer you, I’m going to start by helping you identify which weed you actually have.

Dichondra

One is called “dollar weed” in error, actually being dichondra. Dichondra’s leaves are the size of a man’s thumbnail, and they’re kidney-shaped. They are medium green and matte in appearance. The plant itself grows to be only 1 to 1-1/2 inches tall, usually growing beneath the grass blades.

Dollar weed

True dollar weed, by comparison, has silver-dollar-sized leaves that are ultimately glossy. They are borne on single stems 4 to 5 inches above the soil.

Both plants can eventually be eliminated by careful applications of a broadleafed weedkiller spray containing 2,4-D and probably other ingredients.

Critical issues to successful control…

• Use a pump sprayer that will put out fairly small droplets.

• Include one drop of liquid dishwashing detergent per gallon of spray to help the spray hold onto the glossy and funnel-shaped leaf surfaces.

• Do not apply when winds are greater than 5 to 8 mph or when rain is expected within at least 24 hours, preferably 48.

• Best control will be had when the weed is growing actively, so that’s usually going to be late February through the spring. However, with unseasonably warm weather several weeks in the past month, these weeds are probably already growing in warmer parts of the state.

Beyond all of that, as always, read and follow the specific label directions for best results with the product.

Posted by Neil Sperry