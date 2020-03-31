All About Crape Myrtles

If you want to see crape myrtles putting on their best show you’ll come to McKinney, usually the last week of June or the first week of July (although certain varieties hit peak bloom at other times). Fall color arrives in late October and on into November.

But if you want to learn more about crape myrtles, all you have to do is click into the website of The Crape Myrtle Trails of McKinney.

You’ll see why the U.S. Congress and the Texas State Legislature have both named McKinney, Texas as “America’s Crape Myrtle City!”

Posted by Neil Sperry