Gardening This Weekend: April 9, 2020
Things are really moving into the fast lane right now, and I’ve made a list of what you’ll want to accomplish. Check through what I’ve assembled and see if any of it applies.
PLANT
• Nursery stock. Buy now, while supplies are at their best. Many nurseries offer curbside pick-up or even delivery. Let them do the choosing for you. Buy from a local independent garden center. They’ll know which plants are best.
• Warm-season vegetables immediately, including tomatoes, peppers, green beans, squash, cucumbers and corn.
• Warm-season annual color plants. Some of the best and most popular: marigolds, zinnias, cosmos, wax begonias, coleus, angelonias, purple fountaingrass and pentas.
• Wait for warmer weather to plant copper plants, firebush, caladiums, Gold Star Esperanza, periwinkles and lantanas. (OK to plant now in Deep South Texas.)
• New turf from sod or plugs. (Wait to plant bermuda from seed for another couple of weeks.)
PRUNE
• Remove cold-damaged portions of crape myrtles, even if it involves cutting the dead tops completely to the ground and starting over. See related story this issue.
• Spring-flowering shrubs and vines as soon as they have finished blooming.
• Trim erratic new growth off shrubs.
• Reshape houseplants you have brought outside for the summer.
FERTILIZE
• Landscape and garden plants and turf with high-nitrogen or all-nitrogen plant food (Upwards of half or more of the nitrogen in encapsulated or coated, slow-release form).
• Hanging baskets and container plants with high-nitrogen, water-soluble food.
ON THE LOOKOUT
• Aphids on tender new growth. Treat with almost any general-purpose insecticide, or wash off with a hard stream of water.
• Dandelions, dichondra, clover and other non-grassy weeds with a broadleafed weedkiller spray.
• Powdery mildew and black spot with labeled fungicides.
• Take all root rot in St. Augustine with Azoxystrobin. See related story this issue.