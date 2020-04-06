Gardening This Weekend: April 9, 2020

Things are really moving into the fast lane right now, and I’ve made a list of what you’ll want to accomplish. Check through what I’ve assembled and see if any of it applies.

PLANT

• Nursery stock. Buy now, while supplies are at their best. Many nurseries offer curbside pick-up or even delivery. Let them do the choosing for you. Buy from a local independent garden center. They’ll know which plants are best.

• Warm-season vegetables immediately, including tomatoes, peppers, green beans, squash, cucumbers and corn.

• Warm-season annual color plants. Some of the best and most popular: marigolds, zinnias, cosmos, wax begonias, coleus, angelonias, purple fountaingrass and pentas.

• Wait for warmer weather to plant copper plants, firebush, caladiums, Gold Star Esperanza, periwinkles and lantanas. (OK to plant now in Deep South Texas.)

• New turf from sod or plugs. (Wait to plant bermuda from seed for another couple of weeks.)

PRUNE

• Remove cold-damaged portions of crape myrtles, even if it involves cutting the dead tops completely to the ground and starting over. See related story this issue.

• Spring-flowering shrubs and vines as soon as they have finished blooming.

• Trim erratic new growth off shrubs.

• Reshape houseplants you have brought outside for the summer.

FERTILIZE

• Landscape and garden plants and turf with high-nitrogen or all-nitrogen plant food (Upwards of half or more of the nitrogen in encapsulated or coated, slow-release form).

• Hanging baskets and container plants with high-nitrogen, water-soluble food.

ON THE LOOKOUT

• Aphids on tender new growth. Treat with almost any general-purpose insecticide, or wash off with a hard stream of water.

• Dandelions, dichondra, clover and other non-grassy weeds with a broadleafed weedkiller spray.

• Powdery mildew and black spot with labeled fungicides.

• Take all root rot in St. Augustine with Azoxystrobin. See related story this issue.

