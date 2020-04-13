Question of the Week: April 16, 2020

Magnolia shedding leaves

“Why are my magnolia and holly losing so many leaves?”

This is going to be the all-time shortest answer I’ve ever given here.

Leaf drop of these broadleafed evergreens, also including waxleaf ligustrums at this time of year, is absolutely normal. They’re just shedding their old leaves from last year and replacing them with fresh, new leaves for 2020. (See how it’s the leaves farther back on the Nellie R. Stevens holly twig in the photo.)

Nellie R. Stevens holly shedding leaves

Apply a high-nitrogen or all-nitrogen lawn food just like you’d use on your turfgrass. Make sure to water it in with a thorough soaking, and stand back to watch them take off for another great growing season.

Easy as that!

Posted by Neil Sperry