Plant of the Week: May 7, 2020

I’ve written about this plant before, but it deserves an encore mention to be sure. It’s one of my favorite shade-blooming perennials. Truth be known, we really don’t have very many of them.

Long spurs and cooling yellow blooms are grace to a shade garden.

‘Texas Gold’ columbine comes from the rugged mountains of Southwest Texas. I know, because I saw them myself alongside a pool at the base of a waterfall in the heart of Big Bend National Park.

I took this photo after hiking 4 rather rugged miles to the base of a waterfalls in Big Bend National Park in early May several years back.

If you spanned a 100-foot radius (I’m estimating it from memory) around the columbines, you’d be seeing cattails, willows, cottonwoods and maidenhair ferns growing in a grotto-like setting.

Expand that circle out to a 200-foot radius and you pick up yuccas, agaves, and dozens of other native xeriscape plants growing where there are scarcely 8 inches of rain every year.

‘Texas Gold’ columbines are a selection of the native species growing in that cool, shaded oasis. There, and in a few other moist spots in the West Texas mountains you’ll find Aquilegia chrysantha hinckleyana growing under similar conditions.

Greg Grant, premier Texas plant man, collected seed from the species and grew and selected seedlings to come up with the one we now know as ‘Texas Gold.’ I, for one, think it’s an all-time great flower for shade gardening.

Lolly Ellis posted this photo of her lovely planting of ‘Texas Gold’ columbines on my Facebook page. Well done!

What you need to know to succeed…

These are my observations based on a quarter-century of growing this beauty. Your experiences may prove to be slightly different, but they’re almost sure to be good.

• ‘Texas Gold’ columbine is a short-lived perennial (2-3 years), but it reseeds itself freely.

• It needs rich, consistently moist garden soil.

• Plant it in shade or early morning sun with afternoon shade. Think of what you’d give hostas, ferns, summer phlox, hellebores, ajuga and oxalis and it will do wonderfully right alongside them.

I just can’t get enough photos of ‘Texas Gold’ columbines.

• Its foliage is handsome blue-green, showing up in late fall and early each spring, then gradually dying back a month or two after the plants finish blooming. Spider mites may show up at that same time, but they’re really no big problem because the plants go essentially dormant by then anyway.

• Mulch your beds with compost or shredded tree leaves. As seedlings emerge you can easily dig them out and replant them. Leave some in place to fill in for the next year.

I know Greg Grant would also want me to give credit to two Extension Service cohorts who helped put ‘Texas Gold’ on the map almost 30 years ago. Drs. Jerry Parsons of San Antonio and Steve George of Dallas played critical parts in getting it names a Texas SuperStar Plant®.

Oh, and lest you wonder why I refer to Greg as “premier Texas plant man,” take a look at the plants he’s brought into our lives. I couldn’t find a listing anywhere else than from this nursery in Louisiana who realizes the very significant impact he’s made on horticulture in Texas and beyond. They have devoted an entire page of their website to “Greg Grant Introductions!” Hooray for them.

Posted by Neil Sperry