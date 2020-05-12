Purple and Gold

These two colors work well together, and that’s the way that I’ve seen them at our church, First United Methodist in McKinney. I’ve pulled some photos I’ve taken at this time over the past several springs to share with you here.

Goldsturm gloriosa daisies bloom in profusion for many weeks each spring and into every summer.

Monarda, or bee balm, produces its glowing bright maroon blooms. Bees come from far and near to attend our church!

Dahlberg daisy tumbles over the wall toward the walk. Its cheerful little gold daisies will bloom all summer. It’s a great border plant.

Purpleheart is a winter-hardy perennial sister to wandering Jew. It dies to the ground, then comes roaring back in the spring. It seems like everyone loves this handsome trailer.

From other parts of North Texas…

These are a few other of my favorite purple and gold flowers from places we have been. They blend well together.

This bed of wildflower monardas and rudbeckias speaks to my point. These colors are made for each other.

Golden-orange daylilies bordered the wildflowers, flanked to the left by a beautiful little Indian blanket (gaillardia).

How pretty can fanflower (Scaevola) be! Tie it in with some of those rich golds and you’ll have a garden that sparkles.

Purple coleus bring rich colors and textures to their parts of the garden.

New Gold lantana is a heat-beating trailing annual in North Texas, perennial in South Texas.

Purple angelonias are great in both pots and flowerbeds. Their vertical habit adds drama to their environment.

Ornamental sweet potatoes are some of the most popular summer color plants of the past 20 years.

So, to sum it all up…

Purple and gold plants are certainly not new, but it’s obvious that they’re really in style. Watch around you the next couple of weeks as you shop for summertime color. You’ll see how plentiful they are, and maybe now you’ll be tempted to give them a try in your own gardens as well.

