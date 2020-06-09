Love You Some Lemon Lollipop – June 11, 2020
I’ve been growing this plant for probably 35 years. A nurseryman friend introduced it to me, saying that his customers were buying it as fast as he could bring them into the sales area.
I like it as much as those customers do, too. You’ll see it on the cover of my latest book, Lone Star Gardening.
Facts to know…
• Botanic name: Pachystachys lutea.
• Name is from Greek “pachys” for “thick” and “stachys” for “ear of corn.”
• Common names: Lemon lollipop, golden shrimp plant.
• Native home: Peru.
• Adaptations in Texas landscapes: Tropical annual (winter-hardy only in Gulf Coast and South Texas Zones 10 and 11).
• Best in part shade (protection from afternoon sun).
• Best landscape uses: Large patio pots in center of mixed plantings or in beds in front of, or alongside coleus or crotons of contrasting colors.
• Hummingbird-friendly.
• Blooms non-stop all summer and fall.
• Responds well to water-soluble, high-nitrogen fertilizers applied in diluted solutions every week or two. Leaves will always appear lighter green, however.
• No serious insect or disease problems.
Lemon lollipop is available currently in nurseries and gardening centers. Buy a few now to perk up your plantings for the hot weather ahead.