Love You Some Lemon Lollipop – June 11, 2020

I’ve been growing this plant for probably 35 years. A nurseryman friend introduced it to me, saying that his customers were buying it as fast as he could bring them into the sales area.

I like it as much as those customers do, too. You’ll see it on the cover of my latest book, Lone Star Gardening.

There’s something really cheerful about lemon lollipop in a home garden.

Facts to know…

• Botanic name: Pachystachys lutea.

• Name is from Greek “pachys” for “thick” and “stachys” for “ear of corn.”

• Common names: Lemon lollipop, golden shrimp plant.

• Native home: Peru.

• Adaptations in Texas landscapes: Tropical annual (winter-hardy only in Gulf Coast and South Texas Zones 10 and 11).

• Best in part shade (protection from afternoon sun).

• Best landscape uses: Large patio pots in center of mixed plantings or in beds in front of, or alongside coleus or crotons of contrasting colors.

• Hummingbird-friendly.

Lemon lollipop’s botanical names derive from the Greek words for “thick” and “ear of corn.”

• Blooms non-stop all summer and fall.

• Responds well to water-soluble, high-nitrogen fertilizers applied in diluted solutions every week or two. Leaves will always appear lighter green, however.

• No serious insect or disease problems.

Lemon lollipop is available currently in nurseries and gardening centers. Buy a few now to perk up your plantings for the hot weather ahead.

