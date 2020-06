Variegated Pineapple

The timing couldn’t be better. Gretchen (who takes my text and photos and creates each e-gardens story out of them) and I are covered up with mailing out books this week.

This cheerful little pineapple popped forth in our landscape over the past couple of weeks.

I wrote about growing your own fruiting pineapple here back on January 9. Since I have your attention thanks to the photo of my own little pineapple, I thought I’d give you an encore visit back to that story. Click to see it in the off chance that you missed it.

Posted by Neil Sperry