Plant of the Week – Mexican Bush Sage: September 17, 2020

Mexican bush sage is perfect complement to Gold Star Esperanza and firebush in this East Texas garden.

Unless you’re lucky enough to inherit a photo file that’s been carefully collected and filed, and unless the prior photographer had a great knack for the visual arts, it’s not much fun to sort through someone else’s old 35mm slide boxes.

That’s where I found myself when I came aboard as Dallas County Extension Horticulturist 50 years ago this month.

I opened up one of those old, gold boxes of Kodak slides and found something that looked like it was shot in the Great Depression. Faded colors – it almost looked gray. Tall plant in an odd setting. I wasn’t sure why anyone would have taken that photo.

Jump ahead one year and I was visiting a Dallas park.There it was, but this time in a beautiful setting and in full, rich color. 30 inches tall and velvety purple. Blooming alongside mums and copper plants, showing its glory proudly.

I had made a new friend.

I prefer to plant my Mexican bush sage alongside something more colorful, but to show its true colors, here it is in front of a white wall.

Here’s what you’ll need to know to grow it…

• Mexican bush sage Salvia leucantha

• Native to South Texas and Mexico

• Perennial in southern two-thirds of Texas. (It’s made it through many winters in my gardens in rural DFW. I mulch it with shredded tree leaves in fall.)

• Grows to 30 inches tall, but can be kept at 24 inches with one pinch in late spring. Dwarf forms are available.

Salvia leucantha is a bold, fall-flowering sage that has much to offer to Texas landscapes.

• Flowers are borne in terminal spikes that keep producing for 4-6 weeks.

• Flowers are purple and lavender, some varieties with white flower parts.

• Foliage is gray-green and bold.

• Best used toward the back of a perennial garden or behind fall-color annuals such as marigolds or lantana.

Mexican bush sage, like other salvias, is popular with bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.

