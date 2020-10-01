Question of the Week – Number 2: October 1, 2020
“Why does my St. Augustine look so bad? What can I do to get it to bounce back?”
• These lawns have been ravaged by chinch bugs, and it most likely happened in late July, August or into early September.
• It is very unlikely that you will be able to find active chinch bugs in the lawn now.
• They are BB-sized black insects that will always show up in the hottest, sunniest parts of your yard, often against fences, patios, drives or sidewalks where sunlight can be reflected.
• The grass will appear to be wilted, but irrigation will not help it bounce back.
• Soon it will brown and start to die.
• At this point, however, no further damage will be done since the weather is turning cooler.
• Areas with dead grass will probably have to be resodded in April.
• Just make note of the damage and locations and be sure you keep your eye on them next summer so that you can stay ahead of the pests.