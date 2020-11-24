Gardening This Weekend: November 24, 2020

Even though many of us will be staying home, the next few days are still going to be really busy. Here is the pared-down list of things you’ll want to get done.

PLANT

• Pansies, pinks, snapdragons, ornamental cabbage and kale and other cool-season annual plants. Redo soil from summer plantings before you set new transplants out – add 2 or 3 inches of organic matter and rototill to 8 to 10 inches.

• Daffodils and grape hyacinths right away. Wait until last half of December to plant tulips and Dutch hyacinths you’ve been chilling in the refrigerator.

• Living Christmas trees, but ask plenty of questions ahead of time. Many types sold as such don’t really do well in Texas. And don’t keep it indoors more than 8 or 10 days. Plants dry out and also become acclimated to warm conditions indoors.

PRUNE

• Trim chrysanthemum, Mexican bush salvia, fall aster and other spent perennial plants back to within 2 to 3 inches of the soil line now that they have finished blooming.

• If you can now see tree branches that have sustained damage over the summer, have a certified arborist assess the damage and take any necessary corrective action.

FERTILIZE

• No need to fertilize potted poinsettias, cyclamen and other winter-flowering potted plants. They have been given a slow-release plant food by the grower. Similarly, adding any kind of sugar, bleach or nutrients to a Christmas tree stand is wasted effort, and it risks doing damage to the floor should it all spill.

• Winter annuals with high-nitrogen, water-soluble plant food each time that you water them.

ON THE LOOKOUT

• Clover, dandelions, henbit, chickweed and other non-grassy weeds can be controlled by a spray of a broadleafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D) if applied soon, before winter’s cold sets in to stay. Read and follow label directions.

• Houseplants for scale insects, mealybugs, whiteflies and fungal gnats. Talk to your independent retail garden center or experienced hardware store advisor for suggestions on the best controls.

• Protect peach and plum trees from leaf curl (peaches) and bacterial stem canker (plums). Apply a copper-based fungicide now. There is no treatment that will help in the spring.

