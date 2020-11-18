Question of the Week: November 19, 2020

This pear was in limited bloom in the fall. Odd, but not unheard of.

“Why did my pears, apple, wisteria and Carolina jessamine all have flowers this fall? Do I need to worry about spring blooms?”

Those plants typically all bloom coming out of the winter dormant season. Summer also causes them to go essentially dormant for several months, so this fall bloom is prompted by the return to good growing conditions in the autumn. It will have no impact on their spring bloom.

There is one group of plants with which you may be more familiar. They, too, have been selected because they have a strong second (or third) bloom in the fall. Those are the re-blooming azaleas known by several different names such as Encore® and Deja Bloom® azaleas. Many daylily and iris varieties have been selected for this phenomenon as well.

