Question of the Week – Number Two: December 10, 2020

“How can I trim Asian jasmine and mondograss?”

For the record, neither plant requires annual trimming. Some people do like to touch them up, however.

I trim our Asian jasmine in late winter and as needed during the growing season.

When Asian jasmine gets uneven or when it browns from winter cold, you can trim it back to 3 to 5 inches. That can mean that you use your mower and set it as high as it will go, or it can mean that you use a gasoline-powered hedge trimmer to cut it back.

This mondograss has only been trimmed one time in 25 years.

For mondograss you’ll probably want to use a line trimmer. It’s very fibrous, and a mower might not be able to cut it.

In both cases, start in a concealed area to be sure you like the results before you commit to the entire job. Finish your trimming by early February so that you will be in advance of the new season of growth.

Following the severe ice storm six years ago I had to have someone run a mower through our mondograss. You can see how hard it is to cut the fibrous blades.

