Gardening This Weekend: February 25, 2021

In spite of last week’s cold, other gardening activities still proceed. I’ll have things to do with the aftermath of the freeze as well as the standards. Read on.

PLANT

• Last call to dig and divide summer- and fall-flowering perennials before their new growth commences. It’s amazing how quickly they’re starting to rebound as the soil warmed up quickly this week.

• Last call for digging and relocating established plants before spring growth begins. Hold ball of soil intact around roots as you move them.

• Petunias, sweet alyssum, lobelias, larkspurs, stocks and other early spring flowers to allow longest possible flowering season before summer. Ornamental chard for foliar color as well.

• Last call for planting (or re-planting) Cole crops (broccoli, cabbage, etc.) unless you’re in the Panhandle. Plant leafy and root vegetables soon (too late in Deep South Texas – late spring heat will get them).

PRUNE

• Dead foliage killed by the cold from many types of plants, especially where it does not involve removing stem tissue.

• Dead stems killed by the cold from many types of plants. See related story this issue for help in determining if plants have truly been killed or are merely temporarily damaged.

• Newly transplanted (bare-rooted or balled-and-burlapped) trees and shrubs to compensate for roots lost in the digging.

FERTILIZE

• Plants that were damaged by cold will benefit from high-nitrogen fertilizer, but it may be premature to apply it now. Talk to your Texas Certified Nursery Professional for specifics for each plant in your locale.

• Spring color beds with high-nitrogen, water-soluble plant food weekly to promote vigorous growth.

• Side-band rows of vegetable crops with high-nitrogen fertilizer to promote vigorous growth.

• Rye and fescue turf with all-nitrogen food for biggest flush of spring growth. Wait to fertilize warm-season grasses.

ON THE LOOKOUT

• Broadleafed weedkiller spray to control all non-grassy weeds in lawn. Most brands contain a blend of three different herbicides. One or two of them may be active through the soil and tree roots, so use with great caution. Types with 2,4-D only are usually sold only in independent retail garden centers. They may be safer for areas with many trees. Read and follow label directions carefully.

• Pre-emergent weedkiller granules beginning this weekend in South Texas and in a week or two in Central Texas. See related story this issue. Timing is critical. Do not miss this information!

