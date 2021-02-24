Help Available from Extension Specialists Tomorrow

A group of Texas AgriLife Extension Specialists and agents will be hosting a webinar tomorrow Friday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. to help you work through the aftermath of last week’s cold.

Who will be participating…

Dr. Becky Bowling, Dr. Mengmeng Gu, Dr. Kevin Ong, Dr. Chrissie Segars, Dr. Erfan Vafaie, Ms. Laura Miller and Mr. Paul Winski

How you can ask a question…

Please click on this link to submit your questions to the specialists: https://agrilife.az1.qualtrics.com/…/SV_ekzNhvnyA74jbNQ

How you can register (limited to first 300)…

Sign up at this link: https://agrilife.zoom.us/j/99349903290

Other ways you can watch…

The webinar will be live streamed through Facebook Live on ‘Aggie Horticulture’ (maroon bonnet on Texas map), Texas Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab, Texas Gardener Magazine, and Neil Sperry).

Podcast will be available…

The webinar will be recorded and made available to view through the Texas Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab – Chat with Green Aggies YouTube Playlist.

Posted by Neil Sperry