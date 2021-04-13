Chinese snowball

My wife was driving so I could look down the alleys and side streets. I spied this beautiful specimen of Chinese snowball viburnum (Viburnum macrocephalum) blooming its heads off in the side yard of a friend.

Chinese snowball viburnum blooming in McKinney this week.

The official temperature in our hometown of McKinney dropped to a record low -4F the morning of February 16, 2021. The normally tough-as-a-boot Elaeagnus growing beside the snowball was wounded badly and may or may not survive. But the Chinese snowball is forging ahead and wasn’t affected at all.

Another example of Chinese snowball blooming in Historic District of Downtown McKinney. My friend Elizabeth designed both of these great gardens!

Facts to remember…

• Chinese snowball viburnum (Viburnum macrocephalum)

• Native to China

• Hardiness Zones 6-9

• Mature height: 8-12 feet, sometimes taller

• Mature width: 6-10 feet

• Blooms April with very large showy flowers (species name means “large head”)

• Morning sun, afternoon shade

• Moist, highly organic planting soil

• Prefers acidic soils, but tolerates slightly alkaline soils quite well

• Deciduous

• Prune immediately after it finishes blooming

• Nice alternative to dogwoods where they are difficult to grow

