Katie’s Dwarf Ruellia

Katie’s dwarf ruellia holds up to Texas heat, sun.

If you’ve ever grown Mexican petunia, found it to be terribly invasive, and wished you’d just planted bamboo or kudzu instead (I’m only kidding), please know there is a dwarf type that won’t try to conquer your world.

That would be Katie’s dwarf ruellia. The Missouri Botanical Gardens says that it was discovered as a chance seedling found in her nursery by Katie Ferguson of Conroe. It’s a tidy little flowering plant that belongs in everyone’s garden.

You can see the very compact nature of Katie’s dwarf.

What you need to know about it…

• Name: Katie’s dwarf ruellia

• Common name: Ruellia simplex ‘Katie’

• Plant family: Acanthaceae

• Sun or shade: Morning sun, afternoon shade, or full sun.

• Height: 8 to 12 inches.

• Width: 10 to 12 inches.

• Flowers: Last only one day, but they’re produced in abundance.

• Blooming season: Late spring until frost.

• Soil preference: Highly organic garden soil.

• Moisture requirements: Tolerates drought, but blooms best when kept moist.

• Propagation method: Division of rhizomes.

• Pink (‘Bonita’) and white dwarf forms are also sold.

Katie’s dwarf ruellia has been designated as a Texas Superstar® by Texas A&M.

Posted by Neil Sperry