Katie’s Dwarf Ruellia
If you’ve ever grown Mexican petunia, found it to be terribly invasive, and wished you’d just planted bamboo or kudzu instead (I’m only kidding), please know there is a dwarf type that won’t try to conquer your world.
That would be Katie’s dwarf ruellia. The Missouri Botanical Gardens says that it was discovered as a chance seedling found in her nursery by Katie Ferguson of Conroe. It’s a tidy little flowering plant that belongs in everyone’s garden.
What you need to know about it…
• Name: Katie’s dwarf ruellia
• Common name: Ruellia simplex ‘Katie’
• Plant family: Acanthaceae
• Sun or shade: Morning sun, afternoon shade, or full sun.
• Height: 8 to 12 inches.
• Width: 10 to 12 inches.
• Flowers: Last only one day, but they’re produced in abundance.
• Blooming season: Late spring until frost.
• Soil preference: Highly organic garden soil.
• Moisture requirements: Tolerates drought, but blooms best when kept moist.
• Propagation method: Division of rhizomes.
• Pink (‘Bonita’) and white dwarf forms are also sold.
Katie’s dwarf ruellia has been designated as a Texas Superstar® by Texas A&M.