A Passion for Purple
I didn’t realize how useful the color purple is in landscaping until I was 40 or 45 years old. Now, it’s the starting point in most of my own color programs. That’s how much I enjoy it.
Purple harmonizes with other colors. It cools down the hot summer sun. It’s unusual enough that we don’t get tired of it. But it’s also common enough that it comes in many forms.
Here, then are some of my favorite sources of purple color for summertime gardens across Texas.
Posted by Neil Sperry